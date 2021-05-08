Buy, Sell Or Hold Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) At $6.35?

In last trading session, Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) saw 588,543 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.35 trading at $0.3 or 4.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $628.67 Million. That closing price of CRESY’s stock is at a discount of -6.3% from its 52-week high price of $6.75 and is indicating a premium of 59.06% from its 52-week low price of $2.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 251.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 286.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.96%, in the last five days CRESY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $6.75-5 price level, adding 5.93% to its value on the day. Cresud SACIF y A ADR’s shares saw a change of 32.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.79% in past 5-day. Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY) showed a performance of 13.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 631.84 Million shares which calculate 2.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.4 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -30.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.58 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +29.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -90.87% for stock’s current value.

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.96% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 61.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Cresud SACIF y A ADR (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49 institutions for Cresud SACIF y A ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Macquarie Group Limited is the top institutional holder at CRESY for having 2.37 Million shares of worth $11.33 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 683 Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 1.38 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.61 Million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Delaware VIP Emerging Markets Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1624384 shares of worth $8.24 Million or 3.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 326.73 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.57 Million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.