Boom Or Bust: Where Does Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Go From Here?

In last trading session, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) saw 725,370 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.17 trading at $1.52 or 9.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.41 Billion. That closing price of SANA’s stock is at a discount of -145.46% from its 52-week high price of $44.6 and is indicating a premium of 10.24% from its 52-week low price of $16.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 300.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 921.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.58 in the current quarter.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 118.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +147.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 92.63% for stock’s current value.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -118.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32 institutions for Sana Biotechnology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina is the top institutional holder at SANA for having 9.77 Thousand shares of worth $327Thousand. And as of March 30, 2021, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1263627 shares of worth $38.84 Million or 0.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 590.08 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $19.75 Million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.