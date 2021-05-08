BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Adds 32.38% in a week: What’s Lifting the Stock?

In last trading session, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw 604,980 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $66.81 trading at $9.14 or 15.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $632.56 Million. That closing price of BXC’s stock is at a discount of -0.15% from its 52-week high price of $66.91 and is indicating a premium of 94.61% from its 52-week low price of $3.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 96.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 134.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.25 in the current quarter.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.85%, in the last five days BXC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $66.91- price level, adding 0.15% to its value on the day. BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 128.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.38% in past 5-day. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) showed a performance of 54.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 135.32 Million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +27.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.26% for stock’s current value.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +188.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.1% in the current quarter and calculating -83.6% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $846.14 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $806.51 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $698.78 Million and $871.06 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.1% while estimating it to be -7.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 552.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.3% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105 institutions for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at BXC for having 906.65 Thousand shares of worth $26.53 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., which was holding about 816.44 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.89 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 273836 shares of worth $8.01 Million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 198.18 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.95 Million in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.