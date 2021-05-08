Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) 12.28% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $13.52-?

In last trading session, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw 670,388 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.86 trading at $0.23 or 1.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $573.09 Million. That closing price of BTBT’s stock is at a discount of -178.25% from its 52-week high price of $33 and is indicating a premium of 93.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 998.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT),

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.98%, in the last five days BTBT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $13.52- price level, adding 12.28% to its value on the day. Bit Digital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.15% in past 5-day. Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) showed a performance of -23.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.54 Million shares which calculate 0.53 days to cover the short interests.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 148% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22 institutions for Bit Digital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at BTBT for having 151.23 Thousand shares of worth $3.31 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank Of Nova Scotia /, which was holding about 125.29 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.88 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 41203 shares of worth $618.87 Thousand or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.78 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $350.99 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.