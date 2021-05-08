Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) 14.84% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $83.16-?

In last trading session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) saw 515,312 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $70.82 trading at $0.71 or 1.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.43 Billion. That closing price of BEAM’s stock is at a discount of -79.19% from its 52-week high price of $126.9 and is indicating a premium of 79.1% from its 52-week low price of $14.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.74 in the current quarter.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.01%, in the last five days BEAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $83.16- price level, adding 14.84% to its value on the day. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.63% in past 5-day. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) showed a performance of -4.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.99 Million shares which calculate 6.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $104.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $84 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $145. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +104.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 18.61% for stock’s current value.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Beam Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +101.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.53% while that of industry is 8.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.2% in the current quarter and calculating -10.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7733.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -108.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 238 institutions for Beam Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BEAM for having 7.33 Million shares of worth $598.31 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.78 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $308.46 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3084179 shares of worth $246.86 Million or 4.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.78 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $142.67 Million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.