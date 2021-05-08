Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Drops -3.34% in a week: What’s Hurting the Stock?

In last trading session, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) saw 726,301 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.59 trading at $0.7 or 5.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.14 Billion. That closing price of ATRA’s stock is at a discount of -107.51% from its 52-week high price of $28.2 and is indicating a premium of 47.46% from its 52-week low price of $7.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 810.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 889.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.95 in the current quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.43%, in the last five days ATRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $14.36- price level, adding 5.36% to its value on the day. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.34% in past 5-day. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) showed a performance of -4.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.5 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 148.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $78. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +473.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.42% for stock’s current value.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.6 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.6 Million in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 231 institutions for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baupost Group Inc,.(The) LLC is the top institutional holder at ATRA for having 9.11 Million shares of worth $178.81 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Maverick Capital Ltd., which was holding about 7.32 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $143.78 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2908453 shares of worth $41.77 Million or 3.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.46 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $45.32 Million in the company or a holder of 2.92% of company’s stock.