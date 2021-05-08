ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) down -10.97% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) saw 655,353 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.58 trading at $0.29 or 1.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $540.43 Million. That closing price of ACTC’s stock is at a discount of -99.36% from its 52-week high price of $31.06 and is indicating a premium of 37.48% from its 52-week low price of $9.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 925.48 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC), Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.63% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +47.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 47.63% for stock’s current value.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55 institutions for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at ACTC for having 2.25 Million shares of worth $24.93 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, which was holding about 1.25 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.85 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Discovery Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 595772 shares of worth $12.39 Million or 2.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 533.74 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $11.1 Million in the company or a holder of 1.92% of company’s stock.