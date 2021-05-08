Analysts Say Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Can Really Get to $50.05 in 12 Months

In last trading session, Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) saw 546,620 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.65 trading at $0.95 or 2.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.05 Billion. That closing price of PUK’s stock is at a discount of 0% from its 52-week high price of $44.65 and is indicating a premium of 47.48% from its 52-week low price of $23.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 126.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 364.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Prudential plc (PUK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.31 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.05. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +12.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.12% for stock’s current value.

Prudential plc (PUK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9%

PUK Dividends

Prudential plc is more likely release its next earnings report in June, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.76%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.32 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.9%.

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 203 institutions for Prudential plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at PUK for having 3.01 Million shares of worth $111.27 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 2.74 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $101.12 Million.