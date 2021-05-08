Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Climbs 49.3% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $1.19?

In last trading session, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw 728,622 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.19 trading at $0.08 or 7.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $107.45 Million. That closing price of ALRN’s stock is at a discount of -107.56% from its 52-week high price of $2.47 and is indicating a premium of 73.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.315. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 236.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +320.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 68.07% for stock’s current value.

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.1%

Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 31.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37 institutions for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Satter Management Company, LP is the top institutional holder at ALRN for having 7.61 Million shares of worth $7.91 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 634.38 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $659.76 Thousand.

On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 895522 shares of worth $1.28 Million or 0.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 237.6 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $247.1 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.