After A 32.4% Rise This Year Is AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) saw 578,665 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $90.36 trading at $1.7 or 1.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.26 Billion. That closing price of AMN’s stock is at a discount of -4.94% from its 52-week high price of $94.82 and is indicating a premium of 59.44% from its 52-week low price of $36.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 234.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 318.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.37 in the current quarter.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.92%, in the last five days AMN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $94.82- price level, adding 4.7% to its value on the day. AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s shares saw a change of 32.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.95% in past 5-day. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) showed a performance of 23.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.67 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $96.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $110. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +21.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17% for stock’s current value.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +34.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.57% while that of industry is 16.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 73.4% in the current quarter and calculating 26.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 16.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $810.36 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $712.82 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $602.46 Million and $560.74 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 34.5% while estimating it to be 27.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -38.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.69%

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 413 institutions for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AMN for having 7.4 Million shares of worth $505.34 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 15.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.97 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $338.87 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3144789 shares of worth $231.77 Million or 6.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.33 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $90.46 Million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.