After A 2.04% Rise This Year Is Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) saw 557,508 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $360.67 trading at $10.42 or 2.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.89 Billion. That closing price of CTAS’s stock is at a discount of -2.37% from its 52-week high price of $369.2 and is indicating a premium of 48.61% from its 52-week low price of $185.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 364.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 465.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cintas Corporation (CTAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.27 in the current quarter.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.98%, in the last five days CTAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $362.91 price level, adding 0.62% to its value on the day. Cintas Corporation’s shares saw a change of 2.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.5% in past 5-day. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) showed a performance of 2.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 857.15 Million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $375.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $333 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $405. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +12.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.67% for stock’s current value.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cintas Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +6.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 24.29% while that of industry is -5.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 68.1% in the current quarter and calculating -0.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.82 Billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.9 Billion in the next quarter that will end on August 01, 2021. Company posted $1.64 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.8%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.85%

CTAS Dividends

Cintas Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 21 and July 26, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.86%, the share has a forward dividend of 3 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.99%.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.7% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1196 institutions for Cintas Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CTAS for having 10.06 Million shares of worth $3.56 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.12 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.16 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2489019 shares of worth $879.77 Million or 2.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.01 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $710.35 Million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.