12-month price target for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) now sits at $10.5

In last trading session, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) saw 649,075 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.71 trading at $0.07 or 1.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $95.94 Million. That closing price of KERN’s stock is at a discount of -209.7% from its 52-week high price of $11.49 and is indicating a premium of 41.51% from its 52-week low price of $2.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Akerna Corp. (KERN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.92%, in the last five days KERN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $4.24-1 price level, adding 12.5% to its value on the day. Akerna Corp.’s shares saw a change of 14.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.09% in past 5-day. Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) showed a performance of -24.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.47 Million shares which calculate 1.35 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 183.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +183.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 183.02% for stock’s current value.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Akerna Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +53.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55.8% in the current quarter and calculating 57.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 68.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.35 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.71 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77 institutions for Akerna Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at KERN for having 1.28 Million shares of worth $4.14 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), which was holding about 387.13 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.25 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 450365 shares of worth $2.22 Million or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 212.73 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.05 Million in the company or a holder of 0.98% of company’s stock.