XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) shares surges 8.43% in a week – but can it keep rising?

For XL Fleet Corp. (XL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 160.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +262.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 57.73% for stock’s latest value.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $970Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.2 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -62.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92 institutions for XL Fleet Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. is the top institutional holder at XL for having 3Million shares of worth $71.19 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 1.72 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.72 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Meridian Contrarian Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 235323 shares of worth $3.33 Million or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 135Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.2 Million in the company or a holder of 0.1% of company’s stock.