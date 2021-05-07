With 87.32% Distance from Low, Is GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) saw 1,445,491 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.3. Company recent per share price level of $16.09 trading at $1.17 or 7.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $456.86 Million. That closing price of GTBP stock is at a discount of -8.64% from its 52-week high price of $17.48 and is indicating a premium of 87.32% from its 52-week low price of $2.04. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 255.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 367.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.84%, in the last five days GTBP remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $17.48- price level, adding 7.95% to its value on the day. GT Biopharma Inc. shares saw a change of 123.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.76% in past 5-day. GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) showed a performance of 69.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.22 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock current price would jump +55.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 30.52% for stock current value.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%