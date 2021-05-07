With 56.24% Distance from Low, Is Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) saw 1,145,937 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company recent per share price level of $51.55 trading at $8.64 or 20.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.82 Billion. That closing price of GOLF stock is at a discount of -0.12% from its 52-week high price of $51.61 and is indicating a premium of 56.24% from its 52-week low price of $22.56. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 214.78 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 265.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.63 in the current quarter.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 20.14%, in the last five days GOLF remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $51.61- price level, adding 0.12% to its value on the day. Acushnet Holdings Corp. shares saw a change of 27.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.05% in past 5-day. Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) showed a performance of 18.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.73 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.38 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -13.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56. It follows that stock current price would jump +8.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.8% for stock current value.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Acushnet Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +46.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.09% while that of industry is 25.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 425% in the current quarter and calculating 1733.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.8% from the last financial year standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $497.73 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $468.18 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $408.74 Million and $356.32 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.8% while estimating it to be 31.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around -20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

GOLF Dividends

Acushnet Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 03 and August 09, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.53%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.66 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.54% of company total shares while institution are holding 50.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 258 institutions for Acushnet Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at GOLF for having 7.15 Million shares of worth $289.7 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 9.65% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 3.41 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $138.42 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund Inc. and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1825861 shares of worth $74.53 Million or 2.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.61 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $65.72 Million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.