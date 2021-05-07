With 44.18% Distance from Low, Is Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) saw 1,170,635 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company recent per share price level of $43.59 trading at $3.65 or 9.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.37 Billion. That closing price of EPC stock is at a discount of -0.39% from its 52-week high price of $43.76 and is indicating a premium of 44.18% from its 52-week low price of $24.33. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 609.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 850.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.59 in the current quarter.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.14%, in the last five days EPC remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $43.76- price level, adding 0.39% to its value on the day. Edgewell Personal Care Company shares saw a change of 26.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.32% in past 5-day. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) showed a performance of 9.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.67 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.9 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55. It follows that stock current price would jump +26.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.59% for stock current value.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Edgewell Personal Care Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +57.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.1% while that of industry is 1.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -35.9% in the current quarter and calculating 47% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.4% from the last financial year standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $531.12 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $560.96 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $523Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.6%.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 118.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.53%

EPC Dividends

Edgewell Personal Care Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 06, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.57%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.46% of company total shares while institution are holding 98.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 324 institutions for Edgewell Personal Care Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at EPC for having 6.09 Million shares of worth $210.46 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.21% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.44 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $188.21 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3615993 shares of worth $143.19 Million or 6.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.26 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $89.49 Million in the company or a holder of 4.16% of company’s stock.