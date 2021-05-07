With 39.84% Distance from Low, Is Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw 1,938,446 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $4.87 trading at $0.52 or 11.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.31 Million. That closing price of IMTE stock is at a discount of -173.31% from its 52-week high price of $13.31 and is indicating a premium of 39.84% from its 52-week low price of $2.93. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE),

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 11.95%, in the last five days IMTE remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $5.20-6 price level, adding 6.35% to its value on the day. Integrated Media Technology Limited shares saw a change of 24.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.41% in past 5-day. Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) showed a performance of -14.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 257.59 Million shares which calculate 130.76 days to cover the short interests.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.36% of company total shares while institution are holding 11.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Integrated Media Technology Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at IMTE for having 20.65 Thousand shares of worth $80.55 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.29% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 11.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.68 Thousand.