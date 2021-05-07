Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Climbs 43.3% In 2021; Is It Attractive Enough At $46.65?

In last trading session, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) saw 79,242,393 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $46.65 trading at -$4.53 or -8.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.11 Billion. That closing price of UBER stock is at a discount of -37.3% from its 52-week high price of $64.05 and is indicating a premium of 45.34% from its 52-week low price of $25.5. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 41 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 33 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.54 in the current quarter.

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -8.85%, in the last five days UBER remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $56.13- price level, adding 16.89% to its value on the day. Uber Technologies Inc. shares saw a change of -8.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.07% in past 5-day. Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) showed a performance of -19.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 64.72 Million shares which calculate 3.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $71.66 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $85. It follows that stock current price would jump +82.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.69% for stock current value.

Statistics highlight that Uber Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +30.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.33% while that of industry is 7.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 68.2% in the current quarter and calculating 55.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 44.5% from the last financial year standing.

29 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.28 Billion for the same. And 27 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.68 Billion in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $3.54 Billion and $2.24 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -7.6% while estimating it to be 64.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 65.5%

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.28% of company total shares while institution are holding 73.97% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1352 institutions for Uber Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at UBER for having 222.23 Million shares of worth $11.33 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.94% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 122.01 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.22 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 32261763 shares of worth $1.65 Billion or 1.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.41 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $989.69 Million in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.