TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Down Almost -6.27% in 1 Month, But Long Term Looking Good

In last trading session, TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) saw 1,576,132 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company recent per share price level of $4.78 trading at $0.16 or 3.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $470.81 Million. That closing price of TRUE stock is at a discount of -35.36% from its 52-week high price of $6.47 and is indicating a premium of 57.53% from its 52-week low price of $2.03. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 785.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 905.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TrueCar Inc. (TRUE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.03 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock current price would jump +109.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4.6% for stock current value.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TrueCar Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +0.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -131.58% while that of industry is 7.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -225% in the current quarter and calculating -175% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -5.5% from the last financial year standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.53 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.1 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $83.53 Million and $55.58 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -26.3% while estimating it to be 15.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 66.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.06% of company total shares while institution are holding 83.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 172 institutions for TrueCar Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at TRUE for having 18.63 Million shares of worth $78.23 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 18.88% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PAR Capital Management Inc., which was holding about 9.42 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39.56 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2656116 shares of worth $11.16 Million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.64 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.63 Million in the company or a holder of 2.68% of company’s stock.