Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) share price rebounds 39.98% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In recent trading session, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) saw 811,868 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.36 trading at -$2.14 or -9.11% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.31 Billion. That most recent trading price of TVTX’s stock is at a discount of -54.92% from its 52-week high price of $33.09 and is indicating a premium of 39.98% from its 52-week low price of $12.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 492.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 639.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.39 in the current quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.87% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $51. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +138.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 63.86% for stock’s latest value.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (TVTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +13.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.27% while that of industry is 8.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -2050% in the current quarter and calculating 41.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.09 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $52.31 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $47.77 Million and $48.43 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.9% while estimating it to be 8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%