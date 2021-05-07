Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Drops -9.25% in a week: What Hurting the Stock?

In last trading session, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw 2,627,213 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.13. Company recent per share price level of $1.57 trading at -$0.1 or -5.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.54 Million. That closing price of TOPS stock is at a discount of -536.94% from its 52-week high price of $10 and is indicating a premium of 39.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -5.99%, in the last five days TOPS remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $2.57 price level, adding 38.91% to its value on the day. Top Ships Inc. shares saw a change of 29.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.25% in past 5-day. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) showed a performance of -14.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.26 Million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 536.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock current price would jump +536.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 536.94% for stock current value.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.96% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 99.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company total shares while institution are holding 0.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.5%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Top Ships Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TOPS for having 78.21 Thousand shares of worth $94.63 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.2% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC, which was holding about 50.3 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.86 Thousand.