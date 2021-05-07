Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Currently 16.92% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) saw 1,053,133 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company recent per share price level of $4.61 trading at $0.34 or 8.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.88 Million. That closing price of TAIT stock is at a discount of -16.92% from its 52-week high price of $5.39 and is indicating a premium of 52.49% from its 52-week low price of $2.19. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 60.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 128.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT), The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.08%, in the last five days TAIT remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $5.10-9 price level, adding 9.51% to its value on the day. Taitron Components Incorporated shares saw a change of 42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.2% in past 5-day. Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) showed a performance of 6.09% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.43 Million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 75.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

TAIT Dividends

Taitron Components Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.88%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.16 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.23%.

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.73% of company total shares while institution are holding 14.15% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for Taitron Components Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TAIT for having 372.97 Thousand shares of worth $1.21 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.37% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which was holding about 185Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $601.25 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 68500 shares of worth $222.63 Thousand or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $32.5 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.2% of company’s stock.