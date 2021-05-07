ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Currently 416.94% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw 14,209,517 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company recent per share price level of $3.01 trading at $0.6 or 24.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.95 Million. That closing price of PIXY stock is at a discount of -416.94% from its 52-week high price of $15.56 and is indicating a premium of 32.89% from its 52-week low price of $2.02. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 709.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY), The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.9%, in the last five days PIXY remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $4.10-2 price level, adding 26.59% to its value on the day. ShiftPixy Inc. shares saw a change of 20.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.88% in past 5-day. ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) showed a performance of 21.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 976.34 Million shares which calculate 947.9 days to cover the short interests.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.3% of company total shares while institution are holding 2.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15 institutions for ShiftPixy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at PIXY for having 960.01 Thousand shares of worth $2.39 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.59% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), which was holding about 173.43 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $431.85 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 114467 shares of worth $285.02 Thousand or 0.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 48.63 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $145.88 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.