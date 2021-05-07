Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Stock Fell -64.78% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next? – Marketing Sentinel

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Stock Fell -64.78% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) saw 1,293,416 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.89 trading at $0.33 or 4.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.02 Billion. That most recent trading price of RMO’s stock is at a discount of -393.03% from its 52-week high price of $38.9 and is indicating a premium of 12.42% from its 52-week low price of $6.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.37%, in the last five days RMO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $8.73-9 price level, adding 9.28% to its value on the day. Romeo Power, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.01% in past 5-day. Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) showed a performance of -24.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.64 Million shares which calculate 3.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.68% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $6.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +280.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.08% for stock’s latest value.

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.5 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.5 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -234.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

