Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) 23.48% up over a week, Can The Stock Hit well above $4.94-2?

In last trading session, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) saw 4,022,658 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $3.78 trading at $0.12 or 3.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.31 Million. That closing price of RMED stock is at a discount of -799.47% from its 52-week high price of $34 and is indicating a premium of 9.79% from its 52-week low price of $3.41. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 300.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 353.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.94 in the current quarter.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.28%, in the last five days RMED remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Wednesday, May 05 when the stock touched $4.94-2 price level, adding 23.48% to its value on the day. Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares saw a change of -49.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.43% in past 5-day. Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) showed a performance of -22.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 327.12 Million shares which calculate 0.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 561.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock current price would jump +561.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 561.38% for stock current value.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ra Medical Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -20.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 79% in the current quarter and calculating 73.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18% from the last financial year standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $990Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.22 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 80.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.53% of company total shares while institution are holding 22.89% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19 institutions for Ra Medical Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP is the top institutional holder at RMED for having 203.31 Thousand shares of worth $1.51 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.28% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 141.99 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.05 Million.

On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 94188 shares of worth $699.82 Thousand or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.58 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $41.46 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.