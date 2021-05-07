PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) 42.26% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) saw 1,069,075 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $38.83 trading at -$5.77 or -12.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.91 Billion. That closing price of PUBM stock is at a discount of -98.2% from its 52-week high price of $76.96 and is indicating a premium of 42.26% from its 52-week low price of $22.42. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 742.95 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 767.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PubMatic Inc. (PUBM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $53 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65. It follows that stock current price would jump +67.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 36.49% for stock current value.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $39.5 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $41.94 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around -54.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company total shares while institution are holding 88.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70 institutions for PubMatic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PUBM for having 813.27 Thousand shares of worth $22.74 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.2% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 700.59 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.59 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of February 27, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 517327 shares of worth $33.53 Million or 7.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 284.15 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.01 Million in the company or a holder of 3.91% of company’s stock.