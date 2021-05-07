Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) share price rebounds 38.88% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In recent trading session, Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw 9,123,114 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.45 trading at $1.26 or 39.51% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $40.97 Million. That most recent trading price of SQFT’s stock is at a discount of -130.11% from its 52-week high price of $10.24 and is indicating a premium of 38.88% from its 52-week low price of $2.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 71.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 125.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.78 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.83 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SQFT Dividends

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 05 and November 05, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 11.95%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17 institutions for Presidio Property Trust, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. WealthPlan Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at SQFT for having 132.18 Thousand shares of worth $560.45 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cetera Investment Advisers, which was holding about 37.24 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $157.88 Thousand.