Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) share price rebounds 83.91% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In last trading session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw 45,148,906 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company recent per share price level of $22.56 trading at -$1.73 or -7.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.3 Billion. That closing price of PLUG stock is at a discount of -234.62% from its 52-week high price of $75.49 and is indicating a premium of 83.91% from its 52-week low price of $3.63. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 42.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.12%, in the last five days PLUG remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $29.20- price level, adding 22.74% to its value on the day. Plug Power Inc. shares saw a change of -33.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.2% in past 5-day. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) showed a performance of -34.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.84 Million shares which calculate 1.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 147.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $78. It follows that stock current price would jump +245.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 28.55% for stock current value.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Plug Power Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +33.1% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.24% while that of industry is 25.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.3% in the current quarter and calculating -133.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.1% from the last financial year standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $77.27 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $105.9 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.81% of company total shares while institution are holding 55.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 675 institutions for Plug Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PLUG for having 47.16 Million shares of worth $1.6 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.05% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), which was holding about 40.47 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.37 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 12832508 shares of worth $435.15 Million or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.83 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $423.92 Million in the company or a holder of 2.52% of company’s stock.