Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) down -15.19% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

For Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.45%, in the last five days OXBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $2.43-8 price level, adding 8.56% to its value on the day. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 18.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10% in past 5-day. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) showed a performance of -15.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.36 Million shares which calculate 2.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 299.06% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.5. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +299.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 299.06% for stock’s latest value.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust is the top institutional holder at OXBR for having 250Thousand shares of worth $467.5 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 108.27 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $202.47 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 25891 shares of worth $48.42 Thousand or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.7 Thousand shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $69.69 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.4% of company’s stock.