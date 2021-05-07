Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Projected to Grow by 74.87% Or More

In last trading session, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) saw 1,047,875 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $13.25 trading at $0.67 or 5.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.22 Billion. That closing price of OR stock is at a discount of -2.11% from its 52-week high price of $13.53 and is indicating a premium of 42.64% from its 52-week low price of $7.6. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 629.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 995.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.33%, in the last five days OR remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $13.32- price level, adding 0.53% to its value on the day. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares saw a change of 4.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.14% in past 5-day. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) showed a performance of 12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.86 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.17. It follows that stock current price would jump +74.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.87% for stock current value.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

OR Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 11 and May 11, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.28%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.16 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.37%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.3% of company total shares while institution are holding 77.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 226 institutions for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the top institutional holder at OR for having 19.75 Million shares of worth $250.49 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 11.81% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 15.9 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $201.58 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8199897 shares of worth $90.36 Million or 4.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.22 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $57.52 Million in the company or a holder of 3.12% of company’s stock.