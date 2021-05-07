Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) Stock Jumped 31.71% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

For Nokia Corporation (NOK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.87% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.51 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.24. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +40.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.11% for stock’s latest value.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.16 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.31 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.53%

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 545 institutions for Nokia Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at NOK for having 28.07 Million shares of worth $109.75 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 21.8 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85.24 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and AMG Managers Fairpointe Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8173210 shares of worth $32.37 Million or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.1 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.13 Million in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.