MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Has Recovered 69.75% So Far, But Another 8.04% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) saw 12,093,615 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.44. Company recent per share price level of $38.91 trading at -$2.84 or -6.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.09 Billion. That closing price of MGM stock is at a discount of -8.04% from its 52-week high price of $42.04 and is indicating a premium of 69.75% from its 52-week low price of $11.77. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MGM Resorts International (MGM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.53 in the current quarter.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.8%, in the last five days MGM remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Wednesday, May 05 when the stock touched $42.22- price level, adding 7.85% to its value on the day. MGM Resorts International shares saw a change of 23.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.74% in past 5-day. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) showed a performance of -6.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.98 Million shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $44.26 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $29.6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $54. It follows that stock current price would jump +38.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.93% for stock current value.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MGM Resorts International is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +78.9% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.85% while that of industry is 18.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 68.3% in the current quarter and calculating 71.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 70.4% from the last financial year standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.03 Billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.45 Billion in the next quarter that will end on September 01, 2021. Company posted $289.81 Million and $1.24 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 600.4% while estimating it to be 96.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around -152% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 64.1%

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 28 and August 02, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.02%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.01 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.57% of company total shares while institution are holding 67.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 806 institutions for MGM Resorts International that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MGM for having 43.38 Million shares of worth $1.37 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 8.76% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 28.37 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $894.05 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11773566 shares of worth $370.99 Million or 2.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $315.1 Million in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.