LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) Jumps 6.54%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) saw 1,868,042 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.75 trading at $0.66 or 6.54% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $107.62 Million. That most recent trading price of LSAQ’s stock is at a discount of -17.95% from its 52-week high price of $12.68 and is indicating a premium of 9.12% from its 52-week low price of $9.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 38.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (LSAQ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39 institutions for LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at LSAQ for having 750Thousand shares of worth $8Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 650Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.94 Million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 728200 shares of worth $7.77 Million or 7.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 197.2 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.1 Million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.