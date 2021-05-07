Leslie Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares surges 10.07% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, Leslie Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw 3,968,423 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $27.25 trading at -$2.72 or -9.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.6 Billion. That closing price of LESL stock is at a discount of -20.51% from its 52-week high price of $32.84 and is indicating a premium of 29.72% from its 52-week low price of $19.15. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Leslie Inc. (LESL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Leslie Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -9.08%, in the last five days LESL remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Wednesday, May 05 when the stock touched $30.30- price level, adding 10.07% to its value on the day. Leslie Inc. shares saw a change of -1.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.4% in past 5-day. Leslie Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) showed a performance of 6.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.82 Million shares which calculate 6.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $41. It follows that stock current price would jump +50.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.93% for stock current value.

Leslie Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $154.29 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $541.29 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.1%

Leslie Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.02% of company total shares while institution are holding 93.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 174 institutions for Leslie Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at LESL for having 65.54 Million shares of worth $1.82 Billion. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 35.07% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.92 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $247.56 Million.

On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4764628 shares of worth $132.22 Million or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.87 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $94.84 Million in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.