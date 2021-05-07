Is TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Expensive At $1.38? Here How To Know.

In last trading session, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw 1,410,264 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.09. Company recent per share price level of $1.38 trading at $0.21 or 17.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $132.53 Million. That closing price of GLG stock is at a discount of -191.3% from its 52-week high price of $4.02 and is indicating a premium of 14.49% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 546.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TD Holdings Inc. (GLG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.95%, in the last five days GLG remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $1.4 price level, adding 1.43% to its value on the day. TD Holdings Inc. shares saw a change of -13.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.98% in past 5-day. TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) showed a performance of -24.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 85.61 Million shares which calculate 70.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4247.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock current price would jump +4247.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4247.83% for stock current value.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around -76.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.63% of company total shares while institution are holding 0.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for TD Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments, LP is the top institutional holder at GLG for having 89.29 Thousand shares of worth $141.97 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 0.11% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 61.48 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $97.75 Thousand.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 67854 shares of worth $134.35 Thousand or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.57 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $95.26 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.