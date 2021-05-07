Is Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR), -69.18% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw 1,392,539 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $21.87 trading at -$1.74 or -7.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.26 Billion. That closing price of OSCR stock is at a discount of -69.18% from its 52-week high price of $37 and is indicating a premium of 4.66% from its 52-week low price of $20.85. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44. It follows that stock current price would jump +101.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.27% for stock current value.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%