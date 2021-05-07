Is Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR), -69.18% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback? – Marketing Sentinel

Is Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR), -69.18% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw 1,392,539 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $21.87 trading at -$1.74 or -7.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.26 Billion. That closing price of OSCR stock is at a discount of -69.18% from its 52-week high price of $37 and is indicating a premium of 4.66% from its 52-week low price of $20.85. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

For Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $44. It follows that stock current price would jump +101.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.27% for stock current value.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.