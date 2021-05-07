Is Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT), -158.93% away from high, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

For Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 176.79% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.55. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +176.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 176.79% for stock’s latest value.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.33 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.26 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $20.92 Million and $20.62 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.3% while estimating it to be 17.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 91.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.76% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79 institutions for Assertio Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ASRT for having 6.52 Million shares of worth $2.33 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 3.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Highbridge Capital Management, LLC., which was holding about 6.16 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.2 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1888318 shares of worth $675.26 Thousand or 1.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.64 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $587.29 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.95% of company’s stock.