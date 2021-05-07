Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Has Recovered 8.67% So Far, But Another 136.72% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) saw 1,244,610 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $10.73 trading at -$0.75 or -6.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.06 Billion. That closing price of HIMS stock is at a discount of -136.72% from its 52-week high price of $25.4 and is indicating a premium of 8.67% from its 52-week low price of $9.8. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.53%, in the last five days HIMS remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $12.48- price level, adding 14.02% to its value on the day. Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares saw a change of -26.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.55% in past 5-day. Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) showed a performance of -21.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.55 Million shares which calculate 4.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock current price would jump +86.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 11.84% for stock current value.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $48.81 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.23 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around -365.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%