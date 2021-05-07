Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) share price rebounds 5.55% from the lows – but can it keep going?

In last trading session, Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) saw 2,289,123 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $9.01 trading at -$0.71 or -7.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $309.72 Million. That closing price of EXPC stock is at a discount of -120.64% from its 52-week high price of $19.88 and is indicating a premium of 5.55% from its 52-week low price of $8.51. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 968.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC),

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.3%, in the last five days EXPC remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $10.04- price level, adding 10.26% to its value on the day. Experience Investment Corp. shares saw a change of -18.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.35% in past 5-day. Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) showed a performance of -15.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.72 Million shares which calculate 0.93 days to cover the short interests.

Experience Investment Corp. (EXPC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around -84.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company total shares while institution are holding 77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97 institutions for Experience Investment Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at EXPC for having 2Million shares of worth $22.16 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 7.27% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 1.79 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.82 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2758847 shares of worth $28.39 Million or 10.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.01 Million shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $15.48 Million in the company or a holder of 3.69% of company’s stock.