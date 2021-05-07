Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Jumps 4%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw 1,100,558 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.1 trading at $0.35 or 4% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.86 Billion. That most recent trading price of EURN’s stock is at a discount of -37.03% from its 52-week high price of $12.47 and is indicating a premium of 20.88% from its 52-week low price of $7.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Euronav NV (EURN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.97% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +53.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.09% for stock’s latest value.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Euronav NV is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +16.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -130.22% while that of industry is 4.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -128.6% in the current quarter and calculating -120.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -46.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $106.04 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $125.16 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -121.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13%

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV is more likely release its next earnings report in June, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 19.43%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.69 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.38%.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.97% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 228 institutions for Euronav NV that are currently holding shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at EURN for having 11.03 Million shares of worth $88.23 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.92 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.37 Million.

On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of January 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3446384 shares of worth $27.23 Million or 1.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.74 Million shares on January 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $21.63 Million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.