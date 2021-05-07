Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Currently 17.17% Below Its 52-week High But The Upside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) saw 1,631,515 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -2.67. Company recent per share price level of $6.93 trading at $0.93 or 15.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.47 Million. That closing price of ELTK stock is at a discount of -17.17% from its 52-week high price of $8.12 and is indicating a premium of 49.93% from its 52-week low price of $3.47. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 51.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eltek Ltd. (ELTK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.5%, in the last five days ELTK remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $7.92-1 price level, adding 12.5% to its value on the day. Eltek Ltd. shares saw a change of 37.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.48% in past 5-day. Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) showed a performance of 12.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.56 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.37% of company total shares while institution are holding 2.66% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for Eltek Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ELTK for having 96.07 Thousand shares of worth $483.24 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.74% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is James Investment Research Inc., which was holding about 29.6 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $183.82 Thousand.