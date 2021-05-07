Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) Projected to Grow by 81.49% Or More

In last trading session, Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) saw 2,162,566 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.49. Company recent per share price level of $11.02 trading at $0.38 or 3.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.01 Billion. That closing price of EGO stock is at a discount of -31.49% from its 52-week high price of $14.49 and is indicating a premium of 38.75% from its 52-week low price of $6.75. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.57%, in the last five days EGO remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $11.23- price level, adding 1.91% to its value on the day. Eldorado Gold Corporation shares saw a change of -16.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.94% in past 5-day. Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) showed a performance of -3.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.28 Million shares which calculate 1.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock current price would jump +81.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.26% for stock current value.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $95.56 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $139.81 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jun 2021. Company posted $114.74 Million and $111.88 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -16.7% while estimating it to be 25% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of company total shares while institution are holding 67.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 257 institutions for Eldorado Gold Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at EGO for having 19.72 Million shares of worth $261.64 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 10.84% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 11.97 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $158.85 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8572258 shares of worth $92.49 Million or 4.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.82 Million shares on March 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $84.43 Million in the company or a holder of 4.3% of company’s stock.