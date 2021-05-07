CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) 39.76% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) saw 1,347,031 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $12.35 trading at -$1.55 or -11.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $648.97 Million. That closing price of CURI stock is at a discount of -94.33% from its 52-week high price of $24 and is indicating a premium of 39.76% from its 52-week low price of $7.44. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.32 in the current quarter.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -11.15%, in the last five days CURI remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $16.00- price level, adding 22.81% to its value on the day. CuriosityStream Inc. shares saw a change of -11.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.37% in past 5-day. CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) showed a performance of -8.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.78 Million shares which calculate 1.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock current price would jump +110.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 5.26% for stock current value.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.36 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.58 Million in the next quarter that will end in Jun 2021.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%