CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Has Recovered 17.29% So Far, But Another 132.71% Gain Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) saw 1,151,486 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $11.68 trading at -$0.91 or -7.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $646.41 Million. That closing price of CMLF stock is at a discount of -132.71% from its 52-week high price of $27.18 and is indicating a premium of 17.29% from its 52-week low price of $9.66. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.
For CM Life Sciences Inc. (CMLF),
CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) trade information
In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.23%, in the last five days CMLF remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $13.94- price level, adding 16.21% to its value on the day. CM Life Sciences Inc. shares saw a change of 5.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.21% in past 5-day. CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) showed a performance of -25.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.7 Million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.
CM Life Sciences Inc. (CMLF) estimates and forecasts
Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%
CM Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0% of company total shares while institution are holding 66.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64 institutions for CM Life Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC is the top institutional holder at CMLF for having 2.62 Million shares of worth $28.98 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 5.93% of the company outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Linden Advisors LP, which was holding about 2.1 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.19 Million.
On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Weiss Strategic Interval Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4210491 shares of worth $62.69 Million or 9.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 824.36 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.1 Million in the company or a holder of 1.86% of company’s stock.
