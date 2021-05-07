Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Takes -17.68% Drop, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw 1,229,847 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.7 trading at -$0.58 or -17.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $81.18 Million. That most recent trading price of CTHR’s stock is at a discount of -35.56% from its 52-week high price of $3.66 and is indicating a premium of 76.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 498.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 636.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -17.68%, in the last five days CTHR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $3.66-2 price level, adding 26.5% to its value on the day. Charles & Colvard, Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 118.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.33% in past 5-day. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) showed a performance of -15.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 97.03 Million shares which calculate 0.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.7. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0% for stock’s latest value.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +280.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 500% while that of industry is 37.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 133.3% in the current quarter and calculating 100% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.9 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.5 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -309% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CTHR for having 2Million shares of worth $2.46 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 6.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Aristides Capital, LLC, which was holding about 833.69 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.03 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 609632 shares of worth $749.85 Thousand or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 298.6 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $367.28 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.