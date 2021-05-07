Buy, Sell Or Hold Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) At $57.65?

In recent trading session, Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) saw 2,032,732 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $57.65 trading at $5.9 or 11.4% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.26 Billion. That most recent trading price of RVLV’s stock is at a discount of -3.94% from its 52-week high price of $59.92 and is indicating a premium of 85.12% from its 52-week low price of $8.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 967.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.4%, in the last five days RVLV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, May 07 when the stock touched $59.92- price level, adding 1.02% to its value on the day. Revolve Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 90.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.31% in past 5-day. Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) showed a performance of 22.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.5 Million shares which calculate 3.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $56.31 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -2.32% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $68. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +17.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -53.17% for stock’s latest value.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $157.68 Million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $175.9 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $146.07 Million and $142.78 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.9% while estimating it to be 23.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 977% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.23%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.97% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 235 institutions for Revolve Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at RVLV for having 4.63 Million shares of worth $144.23 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 12.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.21 Million shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.97 Million.

On the other hand, Amplify Online Retail ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1696450 shares of worth $76.22 Million or 4.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 807.85 Thousand shares on February 27, 2021, making its stake of worth around $37.24 Million in the company or a holder of 2.26% of company’s stock.