Buy, Sell Or Hold IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) At $3.29?

In last trading session, IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw 2,288,127 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.67. Company recent per share price level of $3.29 trading at -$0.25 or -7.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $202.8 Million. That closing price of IZEA stock is at a discount of -126.44% from its 52-week high price of $7.45 and is indicating a premium of 95.59% from its 52-week low price of $0.145. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.06%, in the last five days IZEA remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Friday, Apr 30 when the stock touched $3.83-1 price level, adding 14.1% to its value on the day. IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares saw a change of 80.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.19% in past 5-day. IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) showed a performance of -28.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.76 Million shares which calculate 0.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock current price would jump +36.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 36.78% for stock current value.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IZEA Worldwide Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +351.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68% while that of industry is -0.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 88.9% in the current quarter and calculating 60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 56% from the last financial year standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.25 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.75 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021. Company posted $4.76 Million and $3.13 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.2% while estimating it to be 115.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.7% of company total shares while institution are holding 2.88% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for IZEA Worldwide Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at IZEA for having 789.56 Thousand shares of worth $1.44 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 1.34% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 255.61 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $465.22 Thousand.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1699395 shares of worth $6.41 Million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 767.75 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.4 Million in the company or a holder of 1.3% of company’s stock.