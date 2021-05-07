Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) 22.49% Above its 52-week Low, How Long Will it Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) saw 3,751,223 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $12.05 trading at -$1.18 or -8.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.31 Billion. That closing price of BFLY stock is at a discount of -141.74% from its 52-week high price of $29.13 and is indicating a premium of 22.49% from its 52-week low price of $9.34. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY), The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -8.92%, in the last five days BFLY remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $14.90- price level, adding 19.13% to its value on the day. Butterfly Network Inc. shares saw a change of -39.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.03% in past 5-day. Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) showed a performance of -29.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.81 Million shares which calculate 2.96 days to cover the short interests.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%