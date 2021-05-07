Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BDR) down -16.72% over the past 30 days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BDR) saw 1,168,415 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.24. Company recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at $0.14 or 12.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.59 Million. That closing price of BDR stock is at a discount of -211.48% from its 52-week high price of $3.8 and is indicating a premium of 68.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 193.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 978.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR), The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BDR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.96%, in the last five days BDR remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Thursday, May 06 when the stock touched $1.27 price level, adding 3.94% to its value on the day. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares saw a change of -8.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.96% in past 5-day. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BDR) showed a performance of -16.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 47.59 Million shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -34.99% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BDR) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.22% of company total shares while institution are holding 7.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at BDR for having 310.1 Thousand shares of worth $412.43 Thousand. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 2.59% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tufton Capital Management, which was holding about 188.94 Thousand shares on March 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $277.74 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 290100 shares of worth $385.83 Thousand or 2.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $26.6 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.