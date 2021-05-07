Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) shares surges 28.32% in a week – but can it keep rising?

In last trading session, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw 4,497,812 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at -$0.08 or -8.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.32 Million. That closing price of BXRX stock is at a discount of -496.39% from its 52-week high price of $4.95 and is indicating a premium of 3.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.802. Taking a look at company average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -8.43%, in the last five days BXRX remained trading in the green while hitting it week-highest on Monday, May 03 when the stock touched $1.16 price level, adding 28.32% to its value on the day. Baudax Bio Inc. shares saw a change of -17.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.7% in past 5-day. Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) showed a performance of -33.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.36 Million shares which calculate 0.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 342.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock current price would jump +502.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 140.96% for stock current value.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baudax Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -28.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.48% while that of industry is 16.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.3% in the current quarter and calculating 90.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2218.5% from the last financial year standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $630Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.03 Million in the next quarter that will end on June 01, 2021.

Weighing up company earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.84% of company total shares while institution are holding 17.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49 institutions for Baudax Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at BXRX for having 3.5 Million shares of worth $3.54 Million. And as of December 30, 2020, it was holding 4.99% of the company outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc. (The), which was holding about 495.21 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $500.16 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 268717 shares of worth $271.4 Thousand or 0.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 197.09 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $199.06 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.